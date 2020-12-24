Police searching for reported person with a gun at Carolina Place Mall

It was not immediately known the validity of the report but emergency crews are searching the mall to be safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency personnel are evacuating and searching Carolina Place Mall in Pineville following unconfirmed reports of a person with a gun.

As of 5:30 p.m., emergency officials were investigating a reported shooting. Initial searches of the property discussed over emergency radio communications indicated there were no immediate injuries discovered.

Police were continuing to search the building for any threats.

Little additional information was immediately known but WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene and will be providing updates on-air and online as information becomes available.