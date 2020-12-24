1 killed, 3 hurt in serious crash on I-485 at I-77 in north Charlotte

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person died and three others were seriously injured in a crash on the outer loop of I-485 near the interchange with I-77 in Huntersville Thursday afternoon, Medic said.
According to Huntersville Fire, multiple units were dispatched to the crash around 2 p.m. Charlotte Fire and Medic were among the emergency crews called to help with the crash.
According to Medic, one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not said what caused the crash at this time.
Huntersville Fire tweeted the outer loop of I-485 is being shut down while first responders investigate the crash. Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Road conditions across the Charlotte area will continue to get worse as a line of heavy rain moves across the Carolinas Christmas Eve afternoon and evening. These storms will have the potential for heavy downpours, gusty winds and even isolated spin-up tornadoes.
