Local News

Woman dies in Catawba County motorcycle crash, driver charged

Jaquelin York, 36, died after being ejected from a motorcycle during a crash on Tuesday. The motorcycle driver is charged with driving while impaired.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is facing charges after he was involved in a crash that left the passenger of his motorcycle dead.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP), the crash occurred on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m.

Investigators say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Kale Road in northeast Catawba County before crossing the centerline and sideswiping a 2011 Honda CR-V.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected during the crash. Jaquelin York, 36, the passenger, was transported to a hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the motorcycle, Tony Travis, 43, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both occupants of the Honda were uninjured.

The crash caused Kale Road to be closed for nearly three hours.

SHP says alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. Travis has been charged with driving while impaired and more charges are pending from the Catawba County District Attorney's Office.

