CATS will be changing who it works with for private security

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council approved new third-party contracts for private security on Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) vehicles and at CATS facilities at its Monday meeting. The goal is to increase safety and security in the city's transit system.

Over the next few years, CATS plans to double what it spends on security. The new contracts will cover armed and unarmed security guards.

CATS said it has used private armed guards for more than 10 years. However, some council members are skeptical about using hired private security over local law enforcement.

The conversation comes amid staffing shortages in many law enforcement agencies, including CMPD. Private guards still elevate calls to CMPD when necessary.

