Here's how a mobile shower, laundry station is helping combat homelessness in Charlotte

The volunteers joined resources, including use of a box truck transformed into a mobile shower and laundry station, to help those experiencing homelessness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At first glance, it may look like a barbeque some weekends at the old Southern Comfort Inn in West Charlotte, but multiple Charlotte-area churches and nonprofits have been seeking solutions, serving up more than hot plates.

The former hotel is now being used as affordable housing. Dozens of volunteers gather each month to lend a helping hand.

"We’re bringing food, supplies… fellowship," Tim Kirk, president of Mighty Men of God Ministries, said, "but the most thing we’re bringing is the love of Jesus and just trying to bring light and comfort without any judgment.”

Among those offering support is the Hope Vibes nonprofit, taking their efforts mobile with a redesigned box truck, including showers and laundry services for those experiencing homelessness.

"This is one of the number one things they most desire is a clean shower," Earl Lake, a manager with Hope Vibes, said. "When they’re done, we have fresh clothing items they can take, if they desire to do so.”

For Trevia Moyo, who's now a volunteer, the service is personal.

“I had escaped a domestic violence relationship…. Found this motel. Me and my kids stayed out here for like a year or less," Moyo said.

She would later discover Mighty Men of God and other volunteers at the former Inn.

"Invited us to church. I was able to get my life turned around. Got a job… got a four-bedroom house," Moyo said, "To be a part of it and to know that it helped change my life and my kid’s life, I don’t know where we’d be without it.”

Those interested in volunteering or donating can learn more by visiting Hope Vibes or Mighty Men of God Ministries online.

