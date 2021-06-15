Charlotte City Council to vote on 2040 plan on June 21

The 2040 plan incorporates input from thousands of Charlotte residents collected during the past three years at events and forums held throughout the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday evening the Planning Committee of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend Charlotte's city council to approve its 2040 plan.

“The 2040 plan addresses critical issues from housing affordability and economic mobility to environmental sustainability and transportation,” @choosesam, chair of the Planning Commission, said in part in a statement. #CLTCC votes on this on Monday, June 21. @wcnc https://t.co/OJHooop8Pf — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 15, 2021

The 2040 plan incorporates input from thousands of Charlotte residents collected during the past three years at events and forums held throughout the city.

The events, including several town halls hosted by city council members, covered key topics such as single-family zoning and 10-minute neighborhoods as well as the fiscal impacts of the plan.

