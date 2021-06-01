Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners approves county budget, including $56 million restriction from CMS

Last week, the Board of County Commissioners approved the provision in the budget with a 6-2 vote.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted 7-2 to pass its roughly $2 billion county budget.

The most controversial part, a $56 million restricted contingency from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, was passed as part of it.

Prior to the vote to pass the budget, county commissioners Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Laura Meier and Ella Scarborough voted in favor of an amendment to the budget that would have removed the condition around the restriction from CMS, but that amendment failed.

Last week, the Board of County Commissioners approved the provision in the budget with a 6-2 vote. A majority of commissioners have said withholding millions from CMS holds the district accountable, forcing them to produce a measurable plan on how they will close achievement gaps for minority students.

CMS says they already have a plan, developed in 2018. Rodriguez-McDowell and Meier have previously argued that withholding funds from CMS isn't the answer to improving outcomes. CMS has signaled it will challenge the hold on funds.

The board of commissioners also voted unanimously to disengage with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Patients and the county have said it did not provide adequate services. Commissioner Mark Jerrell did not vote due to a conflict.

