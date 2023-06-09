Worker seriously injured in fall at Charlotte construction site

Rescuers used a crane to lift the injured worker to safety Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction worker was seriously injured in a fall Wednesday at a Charlotte construction site, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Around 9 a.m., the worker fell at the work site in the 1300 block of Central Avenue, which is located near Hawthorne Street.

Within 30 minutes, firefighters used a construction crane to reach the injured worker and bring that person to safety.

The worker, who has not been publically identified, was transported by Medic to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A photo posted to X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter, by the Charlotte Fire Department shows dozens of fire responders at the construction site Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately known publically why the worker fell.

