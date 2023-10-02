Attorney General Josh Stein visits Charlotte to discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, and CMPD Deputy Chief Jackie Husley are expected to attend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State and local officials are expected to gather Tuesday in Charlotte to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who is also running for governor, is expected to be joined by Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, CMPD Deputy Chief Jackie Husley, Safe Alliance President and CEO Laura Lawrence.

The event is scheduled fo 11:30 a.m. at the Safe Alliance location in Uptown Charlotte.

"October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to raise public awareness about domestic violence and educate about the resources available to North Carolinians," Stein's office said in a written statement Monday. "Already in North Carolina this year, 57 people have lost their lives to domestic violence homicides."

The number of domestic violence homicides statewide in 2022 totaled 47 deaths.

Recent data from the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence shows the number of domestic violence homicides now exceeds the number of such killings committed last year.

Safe Alliance provides resources to provide hope and healing for those dealing with these crisis situations by providing a safe haven at the domestic violence shelter. They operate a victim assistance court program and the 24/7 Hope Line at 980-771-HOPE.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

FLASHPOINT

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

LOCKED ON

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

WAKE UP CHARLOTTE

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart