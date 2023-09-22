Data shows a rise in domestic violence homicides in North Carolina

Crisis Assistance Ministry says there is a growing demand, but simply not enough resources.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised.

When domestic violence escalates, it can lead to a tragic ending. Recent data from the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence shows the number of domestic violence homicides now exceeds the number of such killings committed last year.

The number of domestic violence homicides statewide in 2022 totaled 47 deaths. So far in 2023, 53 domestic violence homicides have been reported. And there are still three months left in the year.

Carol Hardison is the CEO of the Crisis Assistance Ministry in Charlotte, which serves domestic violence survivors. She said the ministry's need is greater than it has ever seen in its history, and there are just not enough resources to meet the growing demand.

"Desperation can create extreme acts," said Hardison. "It makes sense that unprecedented times like this could also be mirrored by homicide," said Hardison.

She also said almost every human service arena is facing a shortage of support, which limits the amount of victims they're able to help. Hardison notes with many pandemic-era funds coming to an end and an increase in the cost of living, many survivors of domestic violence are coming in with a much bigger need.

"A family might have needed $600 to stop an eviction -- today it could be $2,000," said Hardison. "If we gave each family $2,000 we would be out of money before Christmas."

She says limited resources, funding, and a lack of shelters pose a big challenge for survivors, chiefly women who leave their abusers with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

"It's a challenge for thousands of people financially who come to our agency every month, and imagine doing that when you're scared to death for your life," said Hardison. "That adds to their trauma."

They say right now they're doing all they can with what they have, all in hopes of helping those who are suffering find healing.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.