Charlotte salon giving free haircuts to health care workers

Styles at the Paul Mitchell School of Charlotte will be offering free haircuts to front-line health care workers throughout the month of July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While health care workers across the United States put their health and safety at risk, one Charlotte hair salon is offering front-line workers a free service to say thank you.

When you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, you do good.

“Without all of their team work we would not be able to get through this so we wanted to do something from our heart that would benefit the healthcare community,” said Brittany Butler, leader of guest services at the Paul Mitchell School of Charlotte.

Throughout July, stylists at Paul Mitchell School of Charlotte are offering free haircuts to medical workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff members say the initiative is a way for them to give a sense of normalcy back to those working longer hours than usual.

“Whether it’s a trim, taking your hair from shoulder length to a short style, or a bob route, any kind of cut you want we will do it for free,” Butler said.

Paul Mitchell School of Charlotte recognizes many healthcare workers may have gone two months or more without getting a haircut.Now with salons back open, staff members at Paul Mitchell hope their small token of gratitude will show those working tirelessly that the community still cares.

“Our goal is to make this a national thing where we’re doing it all schools of course when all schools open back up,” Butler said.