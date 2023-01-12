Zillow names Charlotte as 2023’s hottest housing market

Zillow analysts said Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville join Charlotte in the top five of the Zillow 2023 hottest markets list.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for those looking to purchase a home this year in the Queen City!

According to Zillow, Charlotte will be this year’s hottest housing market. Zillow analysts said Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville join Charlotte in the top five of the Zillow 2023 hottest markets list.

Zillow said it determines this ranking by home value growth, recent housing market velocity and projected changes in the labor market, home construction activity and number of homeowner households.

According to Zillow, Charlotte's forecasted annual home price growth pushed the state to the top of its list while Cleveland’s second-place rank can be attributed to its high market velocity and job growth.

Zillow’s 10 hottest housing markets of 2023:

Charlotte Cleveland Pittsburgh Dallas Nashville Jacksonville Kansas City Miami Atlanta Philadelphia

