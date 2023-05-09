Charlotte IHOP facing religious accommodation lawsuit

The lawsuit claims he had asked to not work on Sundays under previous management, which was approved. But a new manager reportedly didn't accommodate him.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte IHOP restaurant is facing a federal lawsuit after a general manager is accused of trying to make an employee work on Sundays, despite previous religious accommodations allowed under federal law.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against Suncakes, LLC, which is based in the Dallas, Texas area. The EEOC says Suncakes hired a cook for the Charlotte IHOP on West Woodlawn Road in January 2021. The cook had asked for a religious accommodation to not work on Sundays, which the commission said was granted when he was hired.

However, the EEOC said management changed in April 2021. The new general manager reportedly violated the previously-granted accommodation and put the cook on the schedule for two Sundays: April 25 and May 9. The cook reportedly told the general after the May 9 shift he wouldn't work another Sunday shift, and the general manager fired the cook. The general manager also reportedly made comments to other employees about the cook, including "religion should not take precedence" over the job and that the cook "thinks it is more important to go to church than to pay his bills".

The EEOC said in a statement this alleged action violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which provides for religious accommodations in the workplace and protects workers from retaliation for their religious beliefs. The commission said it filed the suit after trying to reach a pre-lawsuit settlement with Suncakes via voluntary conciliation. The EEOC is now seeking monetary relief for the cook, including back pay and compensatory and punitive damages.

Additionally, injunctive relief against the IHOP location is being sought to end any similar discriminatory actions that may be ongoing and to prevent them in the future.

“It is unlawful for an employer to take adverse action against an employee because the employee asserted his rights relating to a religious accommodation,” said Melinda C. Dugas, regional attorney for the EEOC's Charlotte District.