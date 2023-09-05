Man shot by deputies in South Carolina sues sheriff's office

Trevor Mullinax says he was shot at almost 50 times while sitting in his truck.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is facing a lawsuit from a man who was shot by deputies outside his home two years ago during a mental health emergency.

Trevor Mullinax, a Rock Hill resident, filed the lawsuit in York County court on Friday around two years after the incident happened in May 2021. Mullinax and his family will hold a news conference on Tuesday to address the situation and release video footage of the incident to the public.

On May 7, 2021, Mullinax says police were called to his property on E Highway 324 near Rock Hill as he was experiencing a mental health crisis. During the situation, Mullinax's mother was consulting him while he was sitting in his truck.

Deputies arrived in at least four vehicles and immediately walked toward Mullinax's truck and yelled for him to show his hands, as seen in the bodycam video. Seconds later, deputies began firing shots at Mullinax, who was hit nine times and shot at almost 50 times, according to the lawsuit.

Mullinax was sitting in his truck with a rifle but says he did not brandish the weapon at deputies or his mother and only intended on using the weapon on himself as he was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

One of the shots hit Mullinax in the back of the head while he says he had his arms up as he was instructed to do by the deputies.

Deputies handcuffed Mullinax after the shooting as he sat motionless inside of his truck. He was placed on the ground and later transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Mullinax's mother began screaming as the shooting took place and was placed in handcuffs by deputies and walked away from the area. She was released from her handcuffs shortly after.

Mullinax was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at the deputies. Mullinax has maintained he did not point the weapon at anyone and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The case is still ongoing.

After the shooting, the York County Sheriff's Office initially said that Mullinax, who was unnamed in a release, fired shots at deputies. However, this was later retracted.

The sheriff's office did not provide much information about the shooting after the incident, only saying that an armed suspect was shot by deputies and airlifted to a hospital. No further information was given despite the sheriff's office saying more details would be released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened an investigation into the shooting after it occurred. The details of SLED's investigation are not known at this time.

Mullinax is requesting a jury trial and to be awarded damages deemed fair by the jury for emotional, physical, and legal anguish lamented on him and his family.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the York County Sheriff's Office for comment. No response has been given at this time.