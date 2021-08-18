Brenda Stevenson, a well-known pastor and philanthropist native to Charlotte, passes away

Brenda Stevenson led the New Outreach Christian Center in the same city she grew up in.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A beloved pastor who led a Charlotte church with her husband for more than 40 years has passed away.

The family of Brenda Stevenson announced her death Wednesday in a Facebook post, sharing an image of her. The image at the time said arrangements for her funeral were not yet finalized, but WCNC Charlotte has since learned her funeral will take place on Sunday, August 22.

Our Queen has Fought A Good Fight. Well Done Mother we Love you take your rest❤️ Posted by Brenda Stevenson on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Stevenson, the pastor of New Outreach Christian Center, grew up in Charlotte, graduating from McArthur Academy in 1971. She became a full-time mother after graduating, and a year later opened her first food bank. For more than 40 years, she served her community as a philanthropist, child care instructor, and gospel radio host.

In 1982, she began leading the church with her husband, Bishop Norman Stevenson. Her voice in the church expanded beyond the chapel, as she was on the airwaves for a decade; from 1985 until 1995, she was station manager and talk show host for WGSP 1310 AM and WQCC 1600 AM. She also hosted her own online show via New Outreach's website.

Stevenson's works saw accolades and public recognition, from city council awards to even recognition by the Order of the Eastern Star in 2018. She also ran for the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.

