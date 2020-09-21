The four Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officers and one sergeant have been cited for termination in the death of Easter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's office has reviewed the case of a man who died while in police custody and determined there is not enough evidence to charge four Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers and one sergeant involved in Harold Easter's death.

Last week, a review board recommended the five be cited for termination. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings agreed with their decision and cited the five for termination.

"Regardless of whether officers should have known that the decedent had ingested contraband, the fact of the matter is that the State could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the decedent would have lived had officers sought medical attention immediately upon stopping Mr. Easter," read the report released by the D.A.'s office. "Not one of the three independent experts consulted by this office would be able to testify to a degree of medical certainty that Mr. Easter would have lived after having ingested that amount of cocaine even if officers had called for medical attention at the time of the initial traffic stop."

Easter died on January 26 hospitalized after suffering a seizure while in police custody on 23. Easter had been arrested for conducting a suspected drug deal.