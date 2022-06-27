Charlotte's plan for social districts put on pause, for now

Originally, on June 27, Charlotte City Council was supposed to review the social district ordinance, but now it's on pause.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Social districts are popping up across the Charlotte region. It allows cities to establish an area where folks can carry alcohol outside on permitted streets and in parks, but the city of Charlotte has yet to implement one.

WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson learned the city doesn't plan on creating social districts just yet, despite making plans to adopt a policy to allow them.

Originally, on June 27, Charlotte City Council was supposed to review the social district ordinance, but now it's on pause.

"Based on concerns raised during discussions with Council Members and raised by community members along with the complexity related to managing multiple social districts, which share boundaries with residential neighborhoods or be in close proximity with residential dwellings, we are removing this item from the June 27, 2022 meeting agenda to give staff additional time to address concerns and questions," a memo from the city manager's office reads.

“It was our hope that it would pass this summer," Russell Furgusson, a small business attorney of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, said. “It seems to me like maybe were overthinking it a little bit, I don't think this is going to descend upon us this New Orleans style drinking in the street, Mardi Gras festival."

Furgusson is also a partner with his wife at Dish, a southern comfort food restaurant in Plaza Midwood. He was hoping small businesses would benefit from the social district, sooner rather than later.

“After so many years of struggle with COVID, all the flexible changes we’ve had to make to our business plan and to defer this back again is really disheartening," Furgusson said. "It's not like we're the first ones stepping out on this -- it's been done across the state."

According to the memo, "a new council will be sworn in on September 6, at which time a new council could provide additional direction on city priorities, including social districts."

Right now, the state is also working on changes to the law that allows for social districts.

Laws governing social districts also received significant improvements in the Senate this week with new language included in HB 211 Social District/Common Area Clarifications. According to a summary prepared by state legislative staff, the eight-page bill would recodify and revise the social district statutes put in place just last year, creating more uniformity and clarity about the geographic areas that can be included in the districts.

Social districts are outdoor areas in cities where people may consume and freely carry alcoholic beverages sold by licensed sellers within the district. City councils pass ordinances to establish the districts, while the state’s ABC laws govern the sale and consumption of alcohol within the district.

The new bill language passed by the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday addressed some of the difficulties cities have encountered while implementing their first social districts. The Senate Rules Committee will hear the bill next.

A spokesperson with the city of Charlotte said it will likely influence how the city proceeds.