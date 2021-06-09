x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Juvenile, 2 others arrested in cross-county car chase

Mooresville Police used a technology called StarChase to track and stop the vehicle.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A cross-county car chase Monday afternoon ended with three people arrested, including a juvenile, who was driving.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday. Mooresville Police said they received reports of a stolen car from the Durham area, and began a chase on Statesville Highway near NC-150. The chase eventually made its way down I-77 south to I-85 south in Gastonia. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Mooresville Police used a technology called StarChase to track and stop the vehicle. The police department says it's the first agency in North Carolina to use StarChase, which launches GPS trackers onto a vehicle, allowing officers to monitor and determine the best way to stop a vehicle. 

Mooresville Police and Gastonia Police are investigating. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter  

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!    