Juvenile, 2 others arrested in cross-county car chase

Mooresville Police used a technology called StarChase to track and stop the vehicle.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A cross-county car chase Monday afternoon ended with three people arrested, including a juvenile, who was driving.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday. Mooresville Police said they received reports of a stolen car from the Durham area, and began a chase on Statesville Highway near NC-150. The chase eventually made its way down I-77 south to I-85 south in Gastonia.

Mooresville Police used a technology called StarChase to track and stop the vehicle. The police department says it's the first agency in North Carolina to use StarChase, which launches GPS trackers onto a vehicle, allowing officers to monitor and determine the best way to stop a vehicle.

Mooresville Police and Gastonia Police are investigating.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.