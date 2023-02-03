Children nearly hit by car getting on bus, NC troopers searching for driver

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is seeking information on a light-colored Kia Soul that sped past a bus on Old Mountain Road on Thursday morning.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are searching for a driver who nearly hit two children that were getting on a school bus on Thursday.

Iredell-Statesville Schools sent out a release on Thursday about a situation where two students barely escaped being injured while getting on the bus.

According to the district, the bus was traveling on Old Mountain Road around 6:16 a.m. when it stopped to pick up two students. A car drove around two stopped cars and the bus while the children were on the road and nearly hit them. The kids ran to avoid the car and narrowly were missed.

"We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention," the district said in a statement. "Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life."

The district reminds drivers that a bus stopped with red flashing lights indicates that children are getting on or off the bus. Drivers are required to stop and wait until the red lights stop flashing. and the bus begins moving forward.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is seeking information on anyone that owns a light-colored Kia Soul with black wheels. Anyone with information on this incident can contact NCSHP by dialing *47.

