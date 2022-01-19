City council discusses rezoning battle of new elementary school and apartment complex in Ballantyne

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and Woodfield Development partnered together to rezone 35-acres land across from Ardrey Kell High.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the Ballantyne area, a rezoning battle continues on a proposal to bring a new elementary school and apartment complex in a lot next to Ardrey Kell High School.

CMS and Woodfield Development want to put the new digs on a 35-acre, but neighbors say that area can't handle a huge influx of traffic.

Charlotte City Council heard both sides of the argument during the last re-zoning meeting Tuesday.

"I think the good news is there are some improvements on the way probably needed already," Collin Brown said.

Neighbors in the area say there's not enough infrastructure to handle the influx of traffic that a new school and apartment complex would bring, but the developer told city leaders they're working to improve transportation.

They say they studied about nine intersections for transportation improvements ahead of possible construction.

"The improvements out of the nine intersections that were studied, eight of them will require transportation improvements," Collins said.

Some of those highlights include a new traffic signal at the Ardrey Kell intersection.

They say improvements include traffic signals, signal modifications, and adding additional turning lanes and crosswalks. The new 430 multi-family residential units would not only provide affordable housing, but it would also be within walking distance to three public schools.

"What we are excited about is really integrating multifamily residential into this site," Collins said.

Homeowners and neighbors in the community say Ardrey Kell can’t handle the volume, they say it would put a further strain on the area.

"This small area becomes a parking lot five times a day with Ardery Kell Schools, community housing center, and with normal evening rush hour traffic," a neighbor said.

The city council did not come to a decision on Tuesday. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

