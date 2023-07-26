Clover developer plans to revitalize downtown with restaurants, apartments

The small South Carolina town has several vacant commercial spaces Justin McFalls plans to renovate and fill.

CLOVER, S.C. — Several vacant buildings in downtown Clover will soon be given new lives as a local entrepreneur looks to revitalize North Main Street.

The area is riddled with empty commercial space but Clover native Justin McFalls is working to change that. On Monday, he announced he closed on four commercial spaces on North Main Street. Two of the units are vacant and two have tenants McFalls said he is currently in discussions with.

McFalls told WCNC Charlotte he is also under contract for two more neighboring units on North Main Street.

The news is exciting to Clover business owner Pat Bingham. She owns The Clover Station, a restaurant on the corner of North Main and Kings Mountain Streets.

"I don’t care what anybody says, progress is good," Bingham said. "That’s what’s happening to this town, it’s growing."

Bingham said her country kitchen has been busy recently thanks to newcomers moving to town, but some of her neighbors didn’t get to see that newfound boost.

"COVID was bad for everybody," Bingham explained. "Some restaurants that were local just couldn’t survive."

Two storefronts on the strip of businesses where McFalls is renovating closed within the last year. Others have been vacant for much longer.

"I drove by it for many years just seeing it boarded up and just thinking about all the opportunity there is for someone to do something and then the building popped up for sale," McFalls said.

The building, according to McFalls, was built in 1886. Above the storefronts is old office space that hasn't been touched since the 1960s. McFalls plans to transform the upstairs into apartments and the downstairs will be redesigned for new restaurants and family-friendly bars.

"We want people to stay in town, we want people to be close by, we want 'em to be able to ride their golf carts up here, and get a bite to eat, grab a beer or a nice cocktail, spend time with their wife and kids and head home," McFalls said.



Some in the small town may resist revitalization, but Bingham said she’s excited about more foot traffic.

McFalls said renovations will maintain the historic building’s character. He hopes to have the first restaurant open in about six months.