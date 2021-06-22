CMPD hosts App State football team for "Cops and Cleats" event

The department says it hopes to familiarize the student-athletes with the culture of policing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it hopes to help college student-athletes better understand how policing works with "Cops and Cleats" event.

On Tuesday, members of the Appalachian State University's football team headed to the police training academy for the event. CMPD says the goal was to familiarize the student-athletes with policing culture and get them a deeper look at law enforcement.

CMPD shared photos and videos of the event to Twitter, and said the guests from App State participated in defensive tactics exercises, went through a firearms simulator, and went to demonstrations from different specialized units, like SWAT and K-9 teams.