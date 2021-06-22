March planned to honor lives of 4 killed in 2020 Juneteenth shooting

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration on Beatties Ford Road that killed 4 people and injured 10 others.

Community members in north Charlotte are planning a silent march on Beatties Ford Road Tuesday, commemorating the one-year anniversary of a shooting that killed four people and left 10 others hurt during a block party celebrating Juneteenth.

The march, which was organized by the Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury, will honor the lives of Jamaa Casswell, Christopher Gleaton, Kelly Miller and Dairyon Stevenson. The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. with a prayer and moment of silence at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The march will follow at 7 p.m.

Last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released a surveillance video that showed multiple shooters open fire before driving away in an SUV. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shootout. Despite thousands of hours of investigation, CMPD said they still don't have enough information to make any arrests. A $22,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Police said more than 180 shots were fired and forensic evidence linked some of the weapons to other crimes in Charlotte.

"It's still just as senseless to us now as it was the night that it happened," said CMPD Deputy Chief Gerald Smith. "Why did this happen? Why did this occur?"

