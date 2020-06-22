CMPD Chief Kerr Putney to retire effective July 1

Putney was originally going to retire after the Republican National Convention. His retirement will now take effect July 1, 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney will retire from his position effective July 1, the City of Charlotte announced Monday.

The announcement was made by City Manager Marcus Jones during a press conference at 1 p.m. Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings will be sworn in as CMPD's new police chief, Jones said. Jennings was promoted to the position by Jones in May. He joined CMPD in 1992.

Putney announced earlier this year he would retire after the Republican National Convention. With the RNC moving its celebration to Jackonsville, Florida, Putney said Monday "it's time" for him to retire from CMPD.

"I am retiring. Do I have any interest in other departments? No," Putney said, when asked if he would be interested in other openings across the country. Putney also said he was "heartbroken" to not work the RNC after working for months to prepare for the convention.

"Truthfully, I don't like to leave anything unfinished, since the change and we're not having a full convention, my work is done and I'm moving on to other challenges and I know our organization is ready for whatever happens with the business meeting here in Charlotte. It will be a fantastic event, I just won't be here to lead us through that event."

Putney's original plan was to retire at the end of 2019 but said in January it became "a big distraction."