CMPD: Missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's last seen leaving home on foot

David Gary, 81, wandered off from his home around 1:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing man and is now asking for the public's help.

David Gary, 81, wandered off from his Charlotte home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to CMPD. Gary was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat with a logo on it.

He's 5'8", weighs around 160 pounds, and is bald. Gary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and police believe he may be confused or disoriented.

He was last seen on foot leaving his home around 35th Street. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.