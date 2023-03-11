CMPD SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in southwest Charlotte

Officers are urging people to avoid the area as they work to peacefully de-escalate the situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT team is assisting with a barricaded person in southwest Charlotte.

CMPD said they were investigating a situation along Grier Fork Drive, just off Brown Grier Road, just before noon.

Active SWAT Team Deployment in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/bTmQgBoYsd — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 11, 2023

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more about the incident.

