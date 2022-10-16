Concord firefighters rescue 3 dogs from house fire

Fire personnel treated the dogs on the scene using specially designed oxygen masks before the dogs were transported by their owners to an emergency veterinarian.

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord firefighters rescued three dogs from a house fire on Watercrest Drive NW that caused significant damage, the Concord Fire Department said.

Fire officials said five adults and two children were displaced in the fire.

Officials said around 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, Oct.15, crews were dispatched to 2891 Watercrest Drive NW. Fire apparatus and personnel were on the scene within three minutes and found a residential structure with smoke showing. The fire was brought under control within four minutes of crews arriving.

Prior to fire crews arriving, officials said one person in the home attempted to control the fire and rescue the family pets. The resident suffered lacerations and smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene by Cabarrus County EMS.

During search and rescue efforts, firefighters with the Concord Fire Department successfully located and rescued the family’s three dogs. Fire personnel treated the dogs on the scene using specially designed oxygen masks before the dogs were transported by their owners to an emergency veterinarian.

The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults and two children displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.

