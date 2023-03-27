Military-style AR-15 sales increase following mass shootings, data shows

A new survey from the Washington Post and IPSOS found about 1 in 20 American adults own the military-style rifle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The AR-15 is one of the most controversial weapons in America.

Modern sporting rifles like the AR-15 have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, thanks to their lightweight and customizable design.

It's now the best-selling rifle in the U.S., with almost every major gunmaker producing its own version of the weapon.

A new survey from the Washington Post and IPSOS found about 1 in 20 American adults, that's about 16 million people, own the military-style rifle.

But while it's revered as a modern-day musket, it's reviled as a tool for mass killers.

Ten of the 17 deadliest American mass shootings since 2012 have involved AR-15s.

Projectiles shot from the rifle inflict much more damage to human tissue than the typical handgun, which is used in most shootings.

After each mass shooting, there are calls for new bans of the rifle at the state and federal levels.

Sales of the weapon soar after each major shooting and contentious presidential campaign, according to data.

That just helps to increase the status of 'America's gun."

