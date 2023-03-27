Rowan-Salisbury Schools to create a massive virtual learning program

Online enrollment in North Carolina is up more than 20% from the beginning of the pandemic and districts are working to accommodate students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools is looking to create one massive virtual learning program.



In 2020, Rowan-Salisbury Schools created Summit Virtual Academy, a completely virtual school for K-8 students. Now the school is growing as the district combines two programs into one.



It will soon welcome flexibility for students from high school and the district is offering entirely virtual and hybrid options for teenagers.



It's all thanks to part-time staff hired to teach unique classes. The program also allows students to still participate in after-school activities. Students would be allowed to participate in sports at their zoned school. This would allow students to have a high school experience, with a classroom at home.

