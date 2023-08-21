Rock Hill Schools bans cell phones for students during school hours

Experts say cell phones are becoming an even bigger distraction in the classroom.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As Rock Hill students go back to class on Monday, they will no longer be able to use cell phones during school hours.

Experts say that's because they're becoming an even bigger distraction in the classroom.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, cell phone bans were in place in 76% of all US schools in 2020. So why now are more districts implementing new bans?

Experts say the devices have simply become more distracting. In many districts, student behavior has become more challenging since the pandemic, and many teachers think cell phones add to the problem. Rock Hill said they've become disruptive to education.

Recent research from Rutgers University found cellphone distraction in the classroom can actually lead to lower grades.

Scientists say even if kids aren't using their phones, just knowing something could be happening on them can make it difficult to retain information.

