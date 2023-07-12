TSA could soon lift its ban on large liquids

The ban was put in place after British Authorities stopped a plan to blow up a U.S.-bound plane with liquid explosives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever get tired of trying to fit your liquids into TSA-approved containers?

Here's some good news, the little plastic quart-sized baggies and travel containers could soon be a thing of the past.

The large liquids ban in the u-s could be lifted in the near future.

Since 2006, the TSA has required all liquids in your carry-on luggage to be 3.4 ounces. The ban was put in place after British Authorities stopped a plan to blow up a U.S.-bound plane with liquid explosives.

There is now technology to send that ban down the drain. The Concord Airport is just one of several cities now using x-ray scanners that use CT technology to give guards a 3D image of your carry-on.



The United Kingdom, which has also installed the new scanners, has already announced it will be easing its liquid ban in 2024, allowing passengers to bring up to two liters through.

But according to the experts, the U.S. will take it slow when making any security changes, but the end of buying over-priced water past airport security could be coming to an end in the next few years.

