Is the era of cheap rides from Uber and Lyft over?

Rides were usually so affordable, that some cities saw a drop in the use of public transportation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why do experts say the era of cheap rides from Uber and Lyft is over?

For most of the last decade, riders have enjoyed relatively cheap trips from ride-sharing companies. Rides were usually so affordable, that some cities saw a drop in the use of public transportation.

But now there's a new driving force beyond those factors that could put the brakes on cheap rides profit.

According to Slate.com, since Uber was founded in 2009, the company has lost nearly $30 billion. It's because start-up companies will ask people for long-term investments to offer the service at below normal cost to create high demand.

Now, interest rates are up, and investors are looking to make money. This means we'll all be paying more for a ride to the airport, or back home after a night out.

