Black ice can happen anywhere the conditions are right. But bridges and overpasses are especially prone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black ice is a clear glaze of ice on the roads you can't see.

It forms as wet roads turn icy when temperatures drop and even a little dew can cause black ice. It can happen anywhere the conditions are right. But bridges and overpasses are especially prone.

That's because that you've got cold air flowing below and above the pavement. Shaded spots on the road are problematic as well since they don't get sunlight. What to do if you hit black ice today? Steer straight. Any sudden turns and you can lose control.

And it might be tempting to brake, but that too can cause sliding.

Instead, keep a slower speed and now more than ever, keep a good distance between the car in front of you.

