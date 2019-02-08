CLOVER, S.C. — The names of three people who were found dead inside a home in Clover have been released.

Thomas Gardner, 45, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The causes of death for 69-year-old Susan Gardner and 77-year-old Ruth Allred were not determined.

Autopsies will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Susan Gardner was Thomas Gardner's mom; Ruth Allred was Thomas Gardner's aunt and Susan Gardner's sister, the coroner said.

RELATED: 3 found dead in Clover, investigation underway

The bodies were discovered Wednesday in a home at 331 Griggs Rd. near Courtland Dr. on July 31. Officials were called to the home to perform a welfare check, the second in a month, according to officials.

Deputies previously said it was possible the case was a double-murder suicide, but the investigation was ongoing.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Woman Walks into NC Humane Society, Asks for 2 Dogs Who've Been There Longest with Special Needs

Charlotte restaurant worker spotted 'elbow deep' in pot of beans during health inspection

Casey Parsons, adoptive mother of Erica Parsons, pleads guilty to murder