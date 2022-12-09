New town manager hired in Cramerton

Zach Ollis brings experience from Tryon, North Carolina.

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks.

On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.

Wills' post noted Ollis was among about two dozen other applicants, which he said was "a testament of who we are and where we are going in Cramerton".

In addition to Ollis' hiring, the town announced Josh Watkins would become the assistant town manager along with the planning and zoning director. Watkins was previously acting as interim staff town manager.

Leamon Brice, who acted as interim town manager during the process, was also thanked for his expertise and service.

The search for a new permanent manager came after previous town manager David Pugh resigned in August.

