Crayola IDEAworks announces they are closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Put down your crayons, folks.

Crayola IDEAworks at Camp North End unexpectedly announced they are officially closed as of Tuesday.

The creativity exhibition initially came to the area in May, with events including creating the world's largest coloring page.

Crayola IDEAworks provided WCNC Charlotte with the following statement:

"Crayola IDEAworks’ engagement at Camp North End has ended early because of the extreme heat and air conditioning challenges.

With the oppressive temperatures recently, the venue’s air conditioning system could not keep up with the demand, and the decision to close the 17,000-square-foot touring exhibition was made July 18th.

All pre-purchased tickets for future dates at Camp North End will be refunded and processed within 7-10 business days.

We are grateful to the Charlotte community for their wonderful support of Crayola IDEAworks over the past few months."

