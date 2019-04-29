RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a massive zinc plant fire in Rutherford County Sunday night.

Authorities said the fire broke out around 8 p.m. Sunday night at the American Zinc Product plant. At one point, huge flames were engulfing the plant, leaping 60 to 75 feet in the air, according to firefighters.

There were also reports of 10 to 12 explosions inside the plant.

According to NBC affiliate WYFF, Fire Marshal and Rutherford County Emergency Management Director Frankie Hamrick said the flames were about 95 percent extinguished by 9 a.m. Monday.

Hamrick said crews were no longer involved in active firefighter, rather they were monitoring the structure for possible flare ups.

