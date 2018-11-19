CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Butler High School student accused of shooting and killing a fellow classmate during a fight in October has been officially charged by police.

Jatwan Cuffie, 16, shot and killed Bobby McKeithen, 16, during a fight in a hallway at Butler High School last month. The shooting led to the school being on lockdown for several hours.

Cuffie was originally charged with first-degree murder after he was arrested, but the District Attorney presented the Grand Jury with the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said the shooting happened in one of the school's main hallway before classes back in October. A Matthews Police spokesperson said surveillance video showed the fight that led to the shooting.

