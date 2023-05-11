Deadly crash under investigation in Gaston County

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and remove the driver from the other vehicle. Another victim died following the incident.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after an early Thursday morning crash that closed a busy intersection in Gaston County, firefighters said.

The New Hope Fire Department and Cramerton Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire at the intersection of South New Hope Road and Sam Brown Road around 4:15 a.m. where they found two vehicles involved in an accident with one of them on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and remove the driver from the other vehicle. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

Another victim died following the incident, according to firefighters.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to learn more about what happened.

