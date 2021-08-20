2 killed in plane crash at Anson County airport

State troopers said a twin-engine airplane crashed into multiple trees near the runway at the Anson County Airport. Both passengers died immediately.

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed in a plane crash in Anson County Friday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near the Anson County Airport in Wadesboro. Troopers said a small, two-engine plane topped the woodline at the end of the runway before dropping back into the woods and crashing into several trees. The plane then burst into flames.

Both passengers on the plane died immediately. Investigators have not identified the people killed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation.

