2 passengers injured after plane crash in Union County

Deputies believe the plane had mechanical problems shortly after taking off from JAARS and nosedived as a response.

WAXHAW, N.C. — Two passengers were injured after a plane crashed near Waxhaw Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near Radin Road around 1:45 p.m.

A single-engine plane nosedived in the back yard of a home on Radin Road, near JAARS, deputies determined. The two passengers of the plane were transported to a hospital nearby for treatment of minor injuries. The pilot of the plane was not injured.

At this time, deputies believe the plane had mechanical problems shortly after taking off from JAARS and nosedived as a response. The FAA is now conducting an investigation into the crash.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.