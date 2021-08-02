x
2 passengers injured after plane crash in Union County

Deputies believe the plane had mechanical problems shortly after taking off from JAARS and nosedived as a response.
Credit: UCSO

WAXHAW, N.C. — Two passengers were injured after a plane crashed near Waxhaw Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near Radin Road around 1:45 p.m.

A single-engine plane nosedived in the back yard of a home on Radin Road, near JAARS, deputies determined. The two passengers of the plane were transported to a hospital nearby for treatment of minor injuries. The pilot of the plane was not injured.

At this time, deputies believe the plane had mechanical problems shortly after taking off from JAARS and nosedived as a response. The FAA is now conducting an investigation into the crash. 

Credit: UCSO

