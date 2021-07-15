Duke scraps planned power outage for downtown Fort Mill

Town of Fort Mill officials said Duke will reschedule the outage for another date. It's unclear when it will be.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Duke Energy canceled a planned power outage in Fort Mill which was scheduled for Thursday, July 15.

The power outage was going to affected Main Street and the surrounding areas of downtown Fort Mill. Town officials said Duke will reschedule the outage for another date and possibly an earlier time than 10:30 a.m.

That new date and time have not yet been announced. When the power outage occurs, it is expected to last up to four hours.

At the time the power outage was expected to occur Thursday morning, the Town of Fort Mill said a water main break on Tom Hall Street near town hall was closing a lane of traffic.

There is a water main break in front of 210 Tom Hall St. Work crews have closed a lane near Fort Mill Town Hall, which will interrupt the turning lane from Tom Hall St. on to Unity St.