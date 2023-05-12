Did you feel it? Earthquake registered in Pineville, USGS confirms

The earthquake was registered with a magnitude of 2.1 at 5:56:05 a.m. EDT, according to USGS.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — An earthquake was registered in Pineville early Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was registered with a magnitude of 2.1 at 5:56:05 a.m. EDT, according to USGS.

It was very shallow and still could end up being a quarry blast or something else but it registered as a M 2.1 #Earthquake at 5:56:05 am ET. Pretty much on the surface for a depth. #Pineville #Quake #wcnc #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/UxWkwCc2LV — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 12, 2023

Several WCNC viewers tweeted to WCNC Charlotte's Brad Panovich as to whether or not they felt the earthquake.

A viewer in Ballantyne said they did not feel the earthquake from where they were.

I am not sure what time it was but I didn't feel anything in Ballantyne. — Shaked (@Sportsguyshows) May 12, 2023

Another viewer said they felt the shake in the McCullough neighborhood of Pineville.

I felt it in McCullough in PINEVILLE — @lindabond@mstdn.soc (@Lindybnc) May 12, 2023

While the cause of this quake is not officially known, earthquakes can occur by the moving of plates within the Earth.

“Eventually, you get to the point when material rock can’t take it anymore. And as a result, fails," South Carolina Geologist Scott Howard previously told Meteorologist KJ Jacobs for a WCNC Charlotte Weather IQ.

Other quakes are caused by humans. They're known as induced quakes and could be the result of tunnel construction and fracking projects.

Some who reached out to WCNC Charlotte Friday wondered if the quake could have been the result of work from one of the nearby rock quarries

