Crew working to secure Charlotte parking deck

A loaded concrete truck has caused the top of a parking deck along East Morehead Street to become unstable.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department, building inspectors, and other crews are working to ensure the integrity of a parking deck along East Morehead Street after a "partial failure" on the deck's top floor.

The top level of the parking deck has partially failed under the back wheels of a loaded, dry mix concrete truck, according to the Charlotte fire Department. Crews are inspecting the integrity of the rest of the deck and developing a plan to safely remove the concrete truck.

Firefighters have placed temporary supports to hold up the parking deck floor.

No one has been injured in the incident, which began around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The parking deck is in the 500 block of East Morehead Street, which is near South Boulevard and Interstate 277.

The fire department has staged personnel and vehicles along East Morehead Street while they continue to investigate.



