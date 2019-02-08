ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Carolyn Parsons, the biological mother of Erica Parsons, was jubilant following a hearing Friday when Casey Parsons, Erica's adoptive mother, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse.

Carolyn Parsons spoke to reporters outside the courthouse moments after Casey Parsons learned she'd spend the rest of her life in prison.

"When that judge made that last statement, that last statement was, 'and you cannot be around children,'" Parsons said. "Yee haw, Casey loses her right to watch her grandkids grow up.

"What an incredible final end for her."

In February, Carolyn said she opposed the death penalty for Erica's adoptive parents, Casey and Sandy Parsons. Carolyn Parsons gave Erica up to relatives when she was just 2 years old.

"I think they should be in population and I think they should let the population take care of them," she said.

RELATED: Casey Parsons, adoptive mother of Erica Parsons, pleads guilty to murder

RELATED: Adoptive parents of Erica Parsons face judge; one receives trial date

Investigators said that Erica's adoptive father Sandy led them to her remains in rural Chesterfield County in September of 2016. The remains were buried near his mother's home in Pageland. The 13-year-old was first reported missing by her adoptive brother on July 30, 2013. Exactly one year later, Sandy and Casey were arrested on federal fraud charges.

They refuted the claim that Erica hadn't been seen since November 2011, saying Erica went to live with relatives in Asheville.

An autopsy determined that Erica had broken bones and was malnourished. Her official cause of death was homicidal violence.

"There is no reason for a 13-year-old child to live the life that she did," Carolyn said.

RELATED: Autopsy reveals disturbing details on Erica Parsons' life and death

RELATED: Erica Parsons finally laid to rest

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM