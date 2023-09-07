Families walk away with clothing, school supplies, and more at community giveaway event

School may be weeks away, but the ministry also gave kids a head start, crossing things off their shopping lists with backpacks and school supplies.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local ministry hosted a community giveaway Sunday afternoon. Through donations, it provided food, clothing, and school supplies to help local families.

It all happened at the Tuckaseegee Park Recreation Center.

Families didn’t need their wallets at the event because all of the items were donated. The community giveaway event was hosted by Phaziz of Life International Ministries Inc. The founder Tirzah Andrews said she knows firsthand what it means to fall into hard times, and this was her way of giving back.

“I’ve been homeless, and I’ve had to feed my child at times when I didn’t eat and they ate, said Andrews. “There were times when I didn’t have what I needed to wear so that is why I also do the clothing, the food, and hygiene products.”

Dezrene Gerald left with a bag full of goodies for her grandkids. She said she was thankful because after battling breast cancer and having her last surgery 6 weeks ago this support was much needed. She took a year off to deal with her illness and recovery.

“I’m slowly going back to full-time work but a year not working this def helps,” said Gerald.

School may be weeks away, but the ministry also gave kids a head start, crossing things off their shopping lists with backpacks and school supplies.

The kiddos loved their new gear.

“I got some new clothes,” said Jasielle Martin, a student getting ready for the 7th grade. “I felt like I was at Walmart because I was just shopping,”

“I’m in first grade and I got a new backpack that is orange,” said a kid at the event.

“I’m in second grade and I got new school supplies,” shared another kid.

It’s a load off, and families can appreciate it.

“We can have new bookbags, so my mom doesn’t have to spend extra money on bookbags and school supplies,” said Miracle Duncan who walked away with a purple and black backpack.

The giveaway comes at a time when relief programs made available during the pandemic like a boost in SNAP benefits are ending.

Families say events like this help take some of the financial burdens away.

“I think it is important to be a community with each other,” said Gerald. “I think it is all about each one, teach one and I think it is important for all of us to all share."

Andrews said it takes a village and the community is stronger together.