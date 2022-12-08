x
One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says

According to a statement by CMPD, the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no students on the school bus and the driver was not injured.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. 

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police

There were no students on the bus and the bus driver was not injured, Medic confirmed. CMS said the bus services South Mecklenburg High School. Students who ride this bus may be late arriving at school due to the wreck, according to CMS. 

According to CMPD, inbound traffic coming from South Carolina is being rerouted to Interstate I-77. Outbound traffic on York Road is being diverted to Shopton Road. CMPD is urging drivers to avoid the area as investigations will cause major delays as rush hour approaches.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC Charlotte will continue to update this incident as new information is released.

