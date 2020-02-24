CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the Highlands Apartments complex in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. It took over 50 firefighters around 50 minutes to control the fire.

According to Charlotte Fire officials at the scene, fire was showing from the attic at the two-story apartment building.

Medic was on scene providing assistance to the Charlotte Fire Department. The mass casualty bus was en route to the scene, but officials confirmed there were no injuries connected to the fire.

It's not clear what started the fire at this time, the cause is still under investigation.

There's been a number of displacements, but the exact number is not known.

WCNC is at the scene working to gather more information. This is a developing story, stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

