First responders, victims to be honored one week after massive South Park fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Victims of the massive South Park fire and first responders will be honored Thursday.

Community leaders, including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Councilmember Tariq Bokhari, will lead a moment of silence in memory of Demonte Sherrill and Rueben Holmes during this week's SouthPark After 5 concert.

The recognition will spotlight the first 30 firefighters on the initial call, including stations 2, 12, 14, and 16, as well as rescue 10, battalion chiefs 1 and 5 and Deputy Chief Samuel Jones.

Members of the community will be able to sign a "thank you" banner, which will be presented to first responders as a token of appreciation. The event is set to begin around 6:30 p.m. at Symphony Park.

Over 90 firefighters from the Charlotte Fire Department rescued 15 people from the construction site. The two men who died were unable to get out of the fire, officials said.

Firefighters were trying to reach the two trapped construction workers, but firefighters had to declare their own "mayday" during the rescue attempt.

"They were searching in an area obviously with limited visibility," Charlotte Fire Department Chief Reginald Johnson explained Friday.

