'A very dangerous situation': Firefighters recall May 18 South Park fire

Firefighters who responded to the huge five-alarm fire in South Park on May 18 will discuss the operation, which led to crews rescuing 15 workers from the flames.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters who responded to the massive five-alarm fire at a construction site in south Charlotte on May 18 will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the rescue operation.

Over 90 firefighters from the Charlotte Fire Department rescued 15 people from the burning building. Two workers were unable to get out of the fire and died, officials confirmed. The men were identified as Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes. Firefighters were trying to reach them but had to declare their own "mayday," Chief Reginald Johnson explained last week, meaning another company of firefighters was sent into the building to rescue the first group.

"We may be talking about more tragedy than ... We're talking about today," Johnson said of the danger his firefighters were able to escape.

Keith Suggs, a supervisor for Prestige Windows and Doors, managed both Sherrill and Holmes. He said both men were on-site to install doors. Suggs said he left the property about an hour before the fire broke out around 9 a.m.

Within an hour of starting the fire was escalated to a five-alarm situation. Fire crews from across the Charlotte area were called in to assist. Flames and smoke were visible for miles with large plumes of smoke filling the air over Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department's investigation determined the fire was started when an insulation foam sprayer caught fire on the ground floor. Investigators said the fire was accidental.

Community leaders will lead a moment of silence at SouthPark After 5 Thursday evening to honor the heroes and victims of the SouthPark fire. Mayor Vi Lyles and City Councilman Tariq Bokhari will attend the ceremony, as will first responders from Charlotte Fire, Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.